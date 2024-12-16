XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $389,000 Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 103,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 182,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

