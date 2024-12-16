XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $421,000 Investment in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in First Bancshares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBMS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

