XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 95,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 645,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 239,941 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $31,650,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein
In other news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 19.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 88.25%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
