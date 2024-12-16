XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $259,833.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 377,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,535.04. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 50,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $742,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,891,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,453.31. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,714. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Global Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.22. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPIR

Spire Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.