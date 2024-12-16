XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 1,450 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $121,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,579.76. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRD stock opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $115.96 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

