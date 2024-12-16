XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 156,294 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 1,558.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,294 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIND. Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nextdoor by 59.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,406,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 526,108 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50,273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 200,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 16,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $41,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 215,536 shares in the company, valued at $528,063.20. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,751 shares of company stock valued at $94,904. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.99.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

