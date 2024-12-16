XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 1,774 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

