XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 3,064 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paymentus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paymentus by 32,191.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 227,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paymentus by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PAY opened at $34.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,280,401.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,478. The trade was a 25.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

View Our Latest Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.