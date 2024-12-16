XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 32,392 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.35% of Adicet Bio worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 161.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACET opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

