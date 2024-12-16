XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Oppenheimer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the third quarter worth $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPY opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $373.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

