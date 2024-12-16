XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 169,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Veritex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 404,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $353,795.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 5.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $508,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,950.75. The trade was a 21.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.