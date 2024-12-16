XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $339,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

