XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,557 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 161.6% during the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 73.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $3,618,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GDS during the third quarter worth $26,572,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

