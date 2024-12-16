XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,971 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

