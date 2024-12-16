XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $227.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $237.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average of $188.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

