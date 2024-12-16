XTX Topco Ltd Sells 15,405 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 79.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $979,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Aflac by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 252,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

