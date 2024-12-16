XTX Topco Ltd Sells 17,325 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of GH opened at $34.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $228,675.20. This trade represents a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
