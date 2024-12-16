XTX Topco Ltd Sells 29,791 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,791 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 406,837 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

EVH opened at $11.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

