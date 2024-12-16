XTX Topco Ltd Sells 4,987 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 2,775.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $2,076,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $111.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

