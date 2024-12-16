XTX Topco Ltd Sells 513 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $151.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.54. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHO

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.