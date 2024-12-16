XTX Topco Ltd Sells 513 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $151.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.54. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes
Analyst Ratings Changes
MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
