XTX Topco Ltd Sells 66,972 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,972 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Infinera were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.4% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.
Infinera Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.92.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
