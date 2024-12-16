XTX Topco Ltd Sells 773 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

VRTS opened at $239.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.98. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.42 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

