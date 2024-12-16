XTX Topco Ltd Takes $390,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

