XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 276,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 2.10.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.43 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

