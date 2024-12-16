XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 47.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 943,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lovesac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Trading Up 2.3 %

LOVE stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $409.82 million, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.97. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lovesac

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,200.78. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.