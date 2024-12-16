XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 53.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

VIAV stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,846.34. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,923.38. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,831 shares of company stock valued at $345,712 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.