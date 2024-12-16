XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 144.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,843,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2,259,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $105.57 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

