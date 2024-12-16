XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $120.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

