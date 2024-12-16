Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 27.4% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 6,484,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,327 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 299,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in Zuora by 8.1% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,949,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,423,000 after buying an additional 219,863 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $432,670.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,337.50. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,667.74. This trade represents a 49.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.62. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.85.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.