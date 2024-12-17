10,700 Shares in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, CEO Richard D. Odell acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,978.40. This represents a 7.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAL stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

