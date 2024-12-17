1,113 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,238,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 520,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,070.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

WTS opened at $218.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.31. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $222.70.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $955,377.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,278.50. The trade was a 22.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $554,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,133.04. This trade represents a 18.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,594 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.