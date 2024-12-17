11,311 Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Amer Sports by 734.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,086 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,907,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amer Sports Stock Performance
Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
