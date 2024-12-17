12,215 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

SFL Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). SFL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

