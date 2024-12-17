12,375 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $125,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $493.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

