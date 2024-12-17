13,135 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 156,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.41. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,921,032.78. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $4,703,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWI opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

