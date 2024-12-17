13,173 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 629.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,462,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 24.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.44. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

