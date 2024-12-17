13,779 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,458,000 after buying an additional 676,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 230,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,554 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,470,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ESI opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

