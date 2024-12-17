13,964 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,001 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 23.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 457,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,416 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.5 %

AM opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

