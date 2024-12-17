16,719 Shares in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braskem by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Braskem by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Braskem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BAK. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Braskem Stock Down 3.0 %

BAK stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.98. Braskem S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Braskem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.