1,876 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average is $152.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $196.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,954,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,245.63. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $225,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,869,878 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.