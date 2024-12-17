199,977 Shares in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYCH opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

