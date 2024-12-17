2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 3178507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

