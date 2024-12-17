2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 3178507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.