3,277 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

