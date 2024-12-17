4,010 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.