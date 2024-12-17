4,044 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Danaos by 7,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 21.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by ($0.36). Danaos had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

