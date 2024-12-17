5,731 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,864,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,727,000 after acquiring an additional 152,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 899,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,262,234.30. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $5,094,435.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,579,671.95. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,931 shares of company stock valued at $26,710,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

