6,495 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after buying an additional 795,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $59,308,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,460,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 36.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

