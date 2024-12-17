69,904 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 69,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 171,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries stock opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

