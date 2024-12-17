726,611 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 726,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in Uranium Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 63,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 501,291 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

