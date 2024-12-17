84,076 Shares in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 1,400,683 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 369,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.19. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

